Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 641,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,761. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.