Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCU. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
