CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading Down 2.2%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.78. 56,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 338,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $885.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

