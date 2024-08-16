Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 76,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

