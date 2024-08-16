Conflux Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $558.92 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,032,781,958 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,771,444 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,032,195,203.86 with 4,332,195,188.02 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13209308 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $30,639,740.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

