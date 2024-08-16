Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 16.1 %

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

