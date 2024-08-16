CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday.

CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 708,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,587. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 109.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorMedix by 18.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 150.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

