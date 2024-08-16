CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
CorVel Price Performance
Shares of CRVL opened at $316.81 on Tuesday. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $321.46. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $256.09.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.
Insider Transactions at CorVel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.