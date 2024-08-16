CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $316.81 on Tuesday. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $321.46. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $256.09.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total value of $744,348.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,554.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total value of $744,348.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,554.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,442,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.