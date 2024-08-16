Counos X Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Counos X has a market cap of $1.82 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Counos X has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Counos X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
