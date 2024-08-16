Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

