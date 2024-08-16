Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 2.7%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 33,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 750,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $900.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,263,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

