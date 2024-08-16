Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Cut to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CR. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Crew Energy from a buy rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.55.

Crew Energy Price Performance

About Crew Energy

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

