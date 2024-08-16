Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Insider Anand Buch Sells 20,501 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.
Crexendo Stock Up 6.0 %
Crexendo stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 314,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a P/E ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
