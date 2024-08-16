Critical Comparison: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) & Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Newron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Vera Therapeutics N/A -47.57% -36.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Vera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vera Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vera Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

99.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Vera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 23.82 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.99 million ($2.05) -18.17

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea. The company's product pipeline includes Evenamide, an add-on therapy for the treatment of Schizophrenia and treatment-resistant schizophrenia, which is in Phase III clinical trial; and Ralfinamide for the treatment of rare neuropathic pain indication. In addition, it has a strategic partnership with Zambon for the commercialization of safinamide; and license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., for research, develop, manufacture, and marketing of safinamide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial. It is also developing MAU868, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.