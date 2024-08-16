CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.08.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.52. 2,012,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,546. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

