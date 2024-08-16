CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $261.46. 2,609,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 493.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after buying an additional 122,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

