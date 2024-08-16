CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $255.50 and last traded at $255.49. Approximately 2,108,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,409,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 493.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.