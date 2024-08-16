Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $581,503,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.84. 1,559,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

