Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $94.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

