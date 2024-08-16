CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 18,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 9,870,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

