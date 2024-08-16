Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 2.5% on Earnings Beat

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 57,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 407,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.39 million.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

