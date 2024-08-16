Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $140.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $110.32 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

