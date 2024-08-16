Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. 772,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,558,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 65,671 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 671,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

