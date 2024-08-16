Desjardins Boosts Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

TSE:NXR.UN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,417. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The stock has a market cap of C$558.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Insiders bought a total of 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 over the last three months. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

