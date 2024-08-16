Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 340,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

