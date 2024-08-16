Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.53

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 1066314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

