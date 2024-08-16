DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.33. The company had a trading volume of 157,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

