DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 570,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $20.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,496,000 after acquiring an additional 256,016 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after buying an additional 1,020,409 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125,549 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after buying an additional 334,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 111,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

