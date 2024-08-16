Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.98 EPS.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $348.58. 111,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.62. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $286.39 and a 1-year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

