Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $20.80. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 316,833 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YINN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

