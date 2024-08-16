DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 222,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,613. DNOW has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 1,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in DNOW by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

