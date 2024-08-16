DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $283.51 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $283.51 million and $5.62 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00284764 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,379,651.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

