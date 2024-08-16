Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $192.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.63.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Institutional Trading of Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after buying an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average is $175.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

