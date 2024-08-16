Edelcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.71 Million (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $9.71 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12530024 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,552,830.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.