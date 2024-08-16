Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.71 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Elastos has a total market cap of $37.90 million and approximately $499,570.82 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,638,914 coins and its circulating supply is 22,139,874 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

