Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 8,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 23,025 shares.The stock last traded at $196.77 and had previously closed at $190.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 542,705 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 32,724.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 403,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,329,000 after buying an additional 402,512 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $10,893,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $90,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

