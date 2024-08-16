Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Decreased by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold comprises 7.1% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Eldorado Gold worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,969. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

