Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.7% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $70,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $930.29. 1,183,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,686. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $877.49 and its 200 day moving average is $802.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

