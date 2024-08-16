ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $44,652.73 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04194895 USD and is up 33.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $132,097.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

