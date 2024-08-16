Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

STRL stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. The company had a trading volume of 227,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

