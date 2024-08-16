Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 299,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

