Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $114.90. 3,366,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,846. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

