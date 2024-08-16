Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after purchasing an additional 538,636 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.58. 228,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,832. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $241.53.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.