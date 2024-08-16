Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.59. 1,236,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

