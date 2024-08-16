Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,037 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,521. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.