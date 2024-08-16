Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 347 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

