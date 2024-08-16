Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,524 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of SpartanNash worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $717.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

