Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,425. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

