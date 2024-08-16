Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.17. 10,055,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.