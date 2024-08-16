Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LNT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

